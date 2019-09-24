Bradley warns Town will be in trouble if they repeat Hull display against Foxes

Captain Sonny Bradley has warned the Hatters they will be in trouble if they play like they did in the second half against Hull on Saturday when Leicester City visit in the Carabao Cup this evening.

The Hatters went down to a disappointing 3-0 home reverse to the Tigers at the weekend, paying the price for some shoddy defending in the closing stages.

They now host a Foxes team who have made a brilliant start to the Premier League campaign, sitting in third place and have the likes of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Ayoze Perez at their disposal.

Although boss Brendan Rodgers may well shuffle the pack for the third round tie, with a home game against Newcastle United on the horizon, he can still select a side packed with internationals whatever 11 take to the field.

Bradley said: “It is very difficult challenge Leicester, they’re doing well at the minute.

"They’ll probably look at this result and think it could be an easy game for them, but we’ve shown good character already this season.

"We’ve come up against some good opposition and had a good game, so we know it’s going to be difficult, but there’s good characters in the squad.

"We do have winners in this team, so we’ve got to analyse it and find a way to win.

“Leicester is a tough game and if we play like we did in the second half (against Hull) we could be in big trouble.”

Although Bradley wasn’t overly acquainted with the visitors squad, there was one player who stuck out for him, defender James Justin, who was a major part in Town’s back-line last term as they won the League One title.

Bradley continued: “James Justin, who hasn’t been playing at the minute, is the only one I recognise, but Leicester are on the telly most weeks and we know there are dangerous.

“There’s no two ways about it, it’s going to be a tough test.

"We’re going to have to be on our A game, and we’re going to have to give 100 per cent if we want to compete.”

Town go into the game on the back of two straight Championship defeats, conceding six goals in the process, while the Foxes saw off Spurs 2-1 at the weekend, their third top-flight win in six outings.

Despite the size of the task in front of them, Bradley was still relishing the tie, if picked himself, adding: "It’s a challenge and it’s something we’re looking forward to, like we always do every week,

"For Leicester, it's possibly their best chance this season for silverware, so you can imagine they’re going to attack it with a really strong team, especially judging on the previous round of the competition.

"It’s going to be difficult we know that, but we’re up for the challenge.”