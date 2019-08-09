Bradley wasn't happy to see Justin and Stacey leave Kenilworth Road

Town centre half Sonny Bradley admitted he wasn’t happy with the club for selling both full backs James Justin and Jack Stacey during the summer.

The in-demand pair completed moves to the Premier League, with Leicester City and Bournemouth snapping them up after brilliant seasons at Kenilworth Road.

It meant that Dan Potts and summer signing Martin Cranie started Friday night’s 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough as on seeing his two defensive team-mates depart, Bradley said: “It’s never nice.

“Being brutally honest, I wasn’t happy and I don’t think anybody associated with Luton was.

“Two brilliant players, I played the majority with JJ last season at left back and I can easily say he’s the best I’ve played with at left back.

“Pottsy’s (Dan Potts) a good player, unfortunately he was injured last season.

“I’ve played with Pottsy before at Portsmouth, so I know how good he is.

“I thought he did really well (against Boro) and he was unlucky at the end, as he hurt his shoulder. It’s one of them, we have to adapt to it, we don’t have a choice.

“Matty’s (Pearson) side has got Martin Cranie who steps in, has got a lot of experience, is probably not going to push forward as much as Jack Stacey, so it’s slightly different in the way we are going to have to work the formation.

“But we’ve had a good few weeks with them now and worked on a lot.”