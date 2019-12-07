Bradley: We need to come out fighting against Wigan

Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley has demanded his side must come out fighting for their supporters when they host Wigan Athletic in a crucial Championship clash at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters go into the game on the back of their worst league defeat since 1966, thumped 7-0 at Brentford on Saturday.

Despite the hammering, Luton remained outside the relegation zone, with the Latics occupying the third spot due to their 3-1 home defeat against Reading.

Bradley said of the contest: “It’s huge.

“Every game does feel massive, but when you’re playing a team that are in and around you, whether that’s the top or the bottom, there is obviously an extra level of importance.

“So we need to react, make sure there’s a massive reaction, and we owe the fans a performance and a result.

“We have to respond now, we need to come out fighting, we need to show that fighting spirit that I recognise with Luton Town Football Club and I’m sure we’ll get it.

“We had it at Leeds, we had it at Charlton, we’re just not doing it consistently.

“Last season we performed consistently, whereas this season it’s two games on, one game off, or four games off, one game on, that’s not good enough right now.

“We’re better than that, we’re better professionals than that and we need to pick up.

“As if we perform like we did today, we’ll find ourselves relegated at the end of the season.”

When asked about Bradley and his players having the mindset that there was extra significance in facing one of their relegation rivals, boss Graeme Jones added: "It’s good, but we need to see that in actions, that’s where I make decisions, that's where i judge.

"The boys have got the right intention, the reaction as been good this week after what's happened and we need to react on Saturday.

"If we react in the right way, I'm sure that the result will follow."