'Brilliant' Luton fans lauded by Hatters duo

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee hailed Town’s supporters after over 1,500 of them made the trip to Carlisle United on Saturday to cheer their side to promotion.

Lee himself scored the goal that ensured Town went up, netting at the back post once Danny Hylton’s effort had been parried to make it 1-1.

Town's travelling supporters at Carlisle

With Exeter held at home by Crawley, it meant a point was enough for the Hatters as the full time whistle sparked wonderful scenes at Brunton Park.

Lee said: “They deserve it, they’ve been brilliant all season.

“They’ve travelled up and down the country, everywhere and they’ve really supported us.

“We can’t ever question their support towards us and even when we went 1-0 down, they’re always right behind us, we could hear them singing, they’re brilliant, so credit to them.”

Team-mate Alan Sheehan was also quick to salute the level of support his side get home and away too, as he continued: “Credit to all the fans that travelled, not just today, but all through the season, they’ve been unbelievable.

“Even from the start of the season, to Swindon away just after Christmas, going to Wycombe, there’s so many memorable game.

“We’re just, thanks, that’s for them as they deserve it and against Forest Green we’ll try to put a show on for them again.”

With a crowd over 10,000 expected at Kenilworth Road tomorrow for the final home game of the campaign against Forest Green Rovers, Lee can’t wait to celebrate Town’s achievements with the Luton faithful.

He added: “It’s been unbelievable, it’s what we’ve worked all season for and what we’ve worked for the last two years for, so to finally have that moment where we can really enjoy ourselves is one we can cherish.

“It’s one I’m really looking forward to. I’m going to have my son there as well, so I can’t wait to get him round the pitch and show all the supporters off.”