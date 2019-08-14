Brown describes 'amazing' feeling after hearing Town fans chant his name

On-loan Chelsea attacker Izzy Brown described it as an ‘amazing’ feeling after hearing the home fans singing his name during his debut against Ipswich Town last night.

With just 35 minutes gone and Town supporters clearly impressed with what they had seen from the 22-year-old, chants of ‘Izzy, Izzy Brown’ could clearly be heard from some of the terraces.

Brown, who had set up the first goal, went on to ooze class and Premier League quality during his 66 minutes, often leaving not one, but two players for dead, displaying an unselfishness to more often than not pick out a better placed team-mate as well.

When asked what it was like for a loanee to get that kind of reception so early into their first appearance, Brown said: “To be fair, I could hear it.

“I didn’t want to notice it because on the pitch you’ve got to focus, but it’s amazing the fans are singing my name already and hopefully they can sing it a few more times this season.”

The former England youth international was then afforded another rousing, standing ovation when leaving the field for Callum McManaman just after the hour mark.

Boss Graeme Jones, who has already spoken of his admiration for the Luton faithful on a number of occasions since taking over, continued: “I was really pleased with Izzy, he’s just got that quality.

“He was struggling with his calves at half time, but I wanted to push him and he played another 17 or 18 minutes, but it’s there for everybody to see.

“Izzy’s got great quality, now he’s got an opportunity at Luton to put that into practice.

“I think the move has fallen at the right time for him in his career, the right time for him in his personal life.

“I just want him to enjoy his football, take it seriously, feel the love of the supporters.

“I thought the supporters were brilliant with him tonight, but we’ve still got lots more work to do.”

With the ground just over half full, Brown would love to experience a packed and rocking Kenilworth Road if he gets the nod against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, that match already a sell-out.

He added: "I watched the game on Sky against Middlesbrough and you could see on the TV, so I can’t wait for the game on the weekend against West Brom.

"It’s my former club from when I was younger, so I think it will be a good game and a great atmosphere."