Brown fit for Stoke clash but Jones thrilled Luton aren't relying solely on the Chelsea star

Town manager takes great heart from wins picked up in midfielder's absence

Midfielder Izzy Brown has handed Luton a huge boost by declaring himself fit for their crucial home Championship clash with Stoke City tomorrow.

The 23-year-old had missed Town’s last two matches after a bout of tonsillitis, but is now fully recovered in time for the Potters.

Although captain Sonny Bradley remains unlikely to feature due to a hip problem, fellow attacker Kazenga LuaLua is also closing in on return from his thigh injury as well.

Manager Graeme Jones said: “Izzy Brown is fit, he's trained the last two days, so he’s looked a lot better.

"Kaz will be very close, I think we’re looking at Sonny for next week, so we're delighted to have Izzy back.

“Izzy’s an important player full stop, I said that from minute one.

"He gives you something different that we haven't got at the football club.”

The Hatters have proved they have what it takes to win without their star attraction from Chelsea though, as prior to Tuesday night's victory against Brentford, he played just eight minutes of the 1-0 triumph over Middlesbrough.

Brown did complete 89 minutes of the 1-0 success against Sheffield Wednesday, but only came off the bench for the final 20 minutes when Town saw off Derby County 3-2 last month.

Jones, who had previously stated that for Town to stay up, they needed the former England youth international to be fit, is thrilled that the rest of the side have stepped up in his absence.

He added: “Izzy didn't start at Middlesbrough, he played 15 minutes, Izzy didn't play against Brentford, so what I like about our performances is that we've been winning games without him, as that shows the strength of your football club.

“Obviously having him back gives you something different, which used at the right time can help us as well, but we couldn't do it two months ago, we really couldn’t.

“So that's how far other players have come, that’s where its showed for me, as I don't think any football clubs should rely on one or two individuals.

“I think Hull have suffered since they've lost (Kamil) Grosicki and (Jarrod) Bowen, for example, we need to have a wider spectrum than that.

“We need to have answers against different teams and different tactical opponents, different strategies that are put against us.

“The other night was a real, real example of us finding a way of winning with a group of players that were available and a real, real strong team performance."