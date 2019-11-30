Brown hopes goals will flow for Luton after opening his account in midweek

Hatters’ on-loan midfielder Izzy Brown is hoping the goals will start to flow for Luton now after netting his first for the club in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic.

The 22-year-old's last senior goal had come some time ago, when on loan for Huddersfield back in April 2017, as he bagged the the winner in a 1-0 success at Wolves.

Since then he has had two injury-hit spells with Brighton and Leeds, restricted to just two substitute appearances last term, but now wants to become more of a regular on the scoresheet during his stint at Kenilworth Road.

He said: "Once you score one goal, I think the goals will start coming now.

"I've been getting quite a few assists, but I need to add goals to my game and I’ve done that.

"Hopefully I can build on it, score more and create more chances for other players.”

When asked about his finish, taking Andrew Shinnie’s excellent through-ball in his path and going through to beat Addicks keeper Dillon Phillips, Brown continued: “I don’t really remember too much!

"I just know Shins played a great pass, as there was one before where I was shouting at him to give me the ball and he didn’t give it, but then this time he gave it.

"It was a little bit behind, so I just had to try and get the touch in front of me and luckily it fell right into my path.

"I just had to shoot on target, low and hard.

"I think it went through the keeper's legs maybe, so it’s great to finally score, as my shooting’s not been the best so far, but it’s good it finally paid off.”

The Chelsea midfielder had been close beforehand, seeing a fine free kick destined for the bottom corner, only for Phillips to stick out a left glove and tip it behind.

Another set-piece then flashed inches wide after the break, as on being Town's designated dead-ball specialist, Brown said: "I feel pressure when I take corners, because you can hear fans saying, 'just put it in the box, put it in the air,' and it’s harder than it looks taking set-pieces.

"But it’s good that the players have the confidence in me to put a good delivery in and I was unlucky on both the free kicks.

"I thought the one in the first half was in, and the one in the second half just hit the side-netting, so I thought the goals were going to come and it did at the end.”

Luton now head to Brentford this afternoon, looking to make it three good performances in a row and more importantly back-to-back wins, as they attempt to move fiurther clear of the relegation zone.

Brown believes they can go to Griffin Park in an upbeat mood, adding: "After the last two games that we’ve played, I feel like we’re ready to play anyone now.

"I feel like every player from the goalkeeper to the forwads are confident and I feel like even myself, I'm probably the most confident I’ve been on the pitch now.

"Going to Brentford, we know what they’ve got, they’re an amazing team, they’ve got good individuals, but I feel like the manager will sort the tactics out when we're back in and we’ll be fine."