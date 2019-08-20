Butterfield learnt lessons from 'tough' Owls spell

Hatters midfielder Jacob Butterfield is hopeful of enjoying a rare bright moment at Hillsborough this evening after what he described as a ‘tough’ spell with the Owls earlier in his career.

The 29-year-old moved to Sheffield Wednesday in August 2017, signing on a season-long loan deal from Derby County.

He played 23 times for the club, with just 12 starts in the Championship, before returning to Pride Park the following summer.

When asked if he had fond memories of his time with Wednesday, Butterfield said: “Not really, no, it was tough.

“I know the quality they’ve got in that squad, I went there after they’d been in the play-offs the last two years and the expectation was automatic promotion.

“They’d spent a lot of money, they had a lot of quality in their squad, things just didn’t work out, as football is never that easy.

“We had a lot of injuries, (Carlos) Carvalhal was the manager then and things turned a bit sour there.

“He ended up leaving for Swansea and we then just never got it back together with the new manager (Jos Luhukay) and it ended up being a really disappointing season.

“So that was a tough year for me personally, playing on loan, different managers, different systems, in a club that was having a tough time.

“But I learned a lot from that.

"It’s a big club, I know how tough it is going to be for us on Tuesday, but having played Cardiff, who were in the Premier League last year, and dominated for large periods of the game, dominated the first half today (against West Bromwich Albion) against one of the favourites for promotion, there's nothing to fear.”

Although the Owls have started with two wins from three matches, and are sitting sixth in the Championship table, Butterfield believes that his side should have any undue concerns about what lies in store for them at Hillsborough.

After losing 2-1 to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, leaving Luton winless in their opening three games, he added: “It doesn’t get any easier and it’s a disappointment in terms of the result, but all three league games, we’ve played against some big clubs that have all been in the Premier League very recently.

“For spells in each game we’ve been the better team and I think we should have absolutely nothing to fear in this league.

“We’ve shown that enough in three very tough games, but some of the football we’ve played, some of the performances, first half today (Saturday) has probably been the best so far.

“We have nothing to fear.

"We need to take confidence from that, learn from the mistakes, we need to do certain things better, also look at the positives and take confidence from that."