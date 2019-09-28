Butterfield returns as Jones makes three changes for Rovers clash

Midfielder Jacob Butterfield is back in the Hatters side for Town's trip to Blackburn Rovers this afternoon with boss Graeme Jones making three changes to his side.

The 29-year-old, who hasn't featured since the 2-1 win over Huddersfield last month, makes his return, along with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Dan Potts.

Mpanzu and Potts haven't started since the 2-1 defeat at home to West Bromwich Albion on August 17, with the trio coming in for Andrew Shinnie, Kazenga LuaLua and Luke Bolton.

Both LuaLua and Bolton make the bench, but Shinnie misses out completely, with Luke Berry and Callum McManaman in the squad as well, George Moncur missing out.

The hosts make one change with experienced midfielder Bradley Johnson replacing Corry Evans,

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley (C), Matty Pearson, Jacob Butterfield, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Izzy Brown, Harry Cornick, James Collins.

Subs: James Shea, Lloyd Jones, Kazenga LuaLua, Luke Berry, Elliot Lee, Luke Bolton, Callum McManaman.

Rovers: Christian Walton, Derrick Williams, BRadley Johnson, Greg Cunningham, Adam Armstrong, Sam Gallagher, Stewart Downing, Bradley Dack, Darragh Lenihan, Lewis Travis, Elliot Bennett (C).

Subs: Jayson Leutwiler, Danny Graham, Dominic Samuel, Amari’i Bell, Lewis Holtby, Tosin Adarabioyo, John Buckley..