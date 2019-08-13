Butterfield's debut at Cardiff pleases Hatters chief

Jacob Butterfield on the ball at Cardiff City

Luton midfielder Jacob Butterfield certainly impressed manager Graeme Jones during his full debut for the club in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City.

The 29-year-old was selected at the base of Town’s diamond for the clash, and caught the eye with his cool head when in possession, eye for a pass, plus ability to break up the play as well.

He lasted 84 minutes before Luke Berry was introduced and speaking about the summer signing from Derby County, Jones said: “I wanted the ball, I knew we were going to have to defend, lots of aerial threats from set-plays, lots of direct football, so when we had it, I wanted Jacob on the pitch.

“I tried Andrew (Shinnie) there against Norwich, it didn’t quite work, Jacob had played there two or times pre-season, and I think on the ball he’s fantastic.

“He helped us to defend with the ball, so I was really, really pleased with him.”

Butterfield was one of two changes from the 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough in Luton’s opening fixture, with George Moncur preferred to Elliot Lee, playing just under an hour until being replaced by Harry Cornick.

Jones added: “George was a little bit of a change of position for him, but he’s got that one v one quality.

“I thought Dan Potts raided down that side really well, so for 94 minutes everyone will tell me that was a great decision and then if you’re assessing it for 95 minutes, it wasn’t. That’s life as a football manager.”