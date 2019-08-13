Butterfield's debut at Cardiff pleases Hatters chief

Luton midfielder Jacob Butterfield certainly impressed manager Graeme Jones during his full debut for the club in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City.

The 29-year-old was selected at the base of Town’s diamond for the clash, and caught the eye with his cool head when in possession, eye for a pass, plus ability to break up the play as well.

He lasted 84 minutes before Luke Berry was introduced and speaking about the summer signing from Derby County, Jones said: “I wanted the ball, I knew we were going to have to defend, lots of aerial threats from set-plays, lots of direct football, so when we had it, I wanted Jacob on the pitch.

“I tried Andrew (Shinnie) there against Norwich, it didn’t quite work, Jacob had played there two or times pre-season, and I think on the ball he’s fantastic.

“He helped us to defend with the ball, so I was really, really pleased with him.”

Butterfield was one of two changes from the 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough in Luton’s opening fixture, with George Moncur preferred to Elliot Lee, playing just under an hour until being replaced by Harry Cornick.

Jones added: “George was a little bit of a change of position for him, but he’s got that one v one quality.

“I thought Dan Potts raided down that side really well, so for 94 minutes everyone will tell me that was a great decision and then if you’re assessing it for 95 minutes, it wasn’t. That’s life as a football manager.”