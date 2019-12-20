Butterfield should be fit for Swans clash

Midfielder Jacob Butterfield should be fit for the Hatters Championship clash against Swansea City tomorrow.

The 29-year-old had to go off early in the second half during Town’s 2-1 defeat at Preston North End last weekend, on what was his first start since November 9.

When asked for an update, boss Graeme Jones said: “He’s actually fine, he had two dead legs, he got a dead leg before half time and a dead leg after half time.

“He’s trained well, credit to him, he was on the training ground on Monday showing he had a desire to play, so I’m really pleased.”

Both Dan Potts and Martin Cranie aren’t expected to return though, saying: “They’re not far away.

"We’ve got to navigate five games in 14 days, not just four games in 11 or 12 as there’s a game in the cup against Bournemouth.

“I don’t want to take huge chances with them, if we needed them tomorrow, it would be a gamble, but we’ve got a busy period coming up, we’re going to need everybody.”

On how the rest of the squad is shaping up, Jones added: “It was a really competitive session this morning, we looked like we had energy.

"I feel like we’ve ticked a lot of boxes this week but ultimately the proof’s in the pudding and I’m looking forward to tomorrow to see that.”