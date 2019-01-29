Canaries swoop for Luton defender Famewo

Luton Town defender Akin Famewo has left the club to join Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich City.

The 20-year-old, had been on loan at League Two Grimsby Town this season, was recalled on Tuesday afternoon, and headed to Carrow Road to complete his medical and sign a deal until June 2020, with the option of a further year.

Famewo came through the Hatters’ academy and signed his first professional contract in July 2016.

He made 14 senior appearances, including two starts in League Two, while this term, played 12 times for the Mariners.

Speaking to the Norwich website, Famewo, who will link up with the Canaries U23s side, said: “I’m just so happy to be here.

“I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time. Norwich is where my mum’s side of the family are from.

“It’s a big thing for me to be here because since I was young, I was always interested in Norwich and my family are big fans of the club. It’s a privilege to be here.

“It was this time last year when I first heard about the club’s interest in me.

“There was a little murmuring about it (a move) but nothing came of it.

“It doesn’t matter though because I’m here now and I’m ready to crack on and break into that first-team.”

Famewo, who joins former Luton youngsters, Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Ciaran Jones at Carrow Road, now has his sights set on a first team place, adding: “Everyone wants to get more games and get more experience but I feel like the experiences I have had other the past 18 months will help me going forward.

“Everything is very positive here and the vibe around the training ground is a very good one. I’ve only been here a couple of days.

“The pathway is definitely there and I definitely back myself and my abilities to be able to prove myself.

“Hats off to the boys who have made the step up so far.

“The plan is always to break into the first-team, as soon as possible. But we’ll see how things go.”