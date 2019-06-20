CARABAO CUP: Luton are drawn at home to Ipswich

Luton Town will be at home to Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup first round after the draw was made this evening.

The match is a repeat of two years ago, when the Tractor Boys, then managed by Mick McCarthy, triumphed 2-0 at Kenilworth Road, with David McGoldrick scoring both goals.

Since then, the Hatters have won promotion to the Championship, with Ipswich, who now have Paul Lambert at the helm, suffering relegation to League One last term.

The game is due to be played the week commencing Monday, August 12.