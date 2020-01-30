Carter-Vickers convinced Luton can stay in the Championship

Defender saw enough fight on display by his new team-mates during midweek Rams victory

New signing Cameron Carter-Vickers insists he saw enough from Luton's 3-2 win over Derby County on Tuesday night to convince him they have what it takes to remain in the Championship this term.

The Hatters went into the game without a victory since December 7, and faced with the possibility of being marooned at the foot of the table.

However, strikes from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Donervon Daniels, and visiting defender Jayden Bogle's own goal saw them come out on top, closing the gap on fourth bottom Charlton Athletic to six points.

Carter-Vickers, who signed on loan from Premier League side Spurs this morning after spending time Stoke City earlier in the campaign, had been an interested onlooker on the night, saying: "I watched it on the Sky red button.

"It was a good, entertaining game and obviously I was watching it hoping Luton would end up getting the three points, and they did."

"The biggest thing I saw from watching the game was the fight from the players.

"I thought all of them gave their all for the full 90 minutes, so that’s definitely something you need if you want to pick up results."

Town now face a tough ask to make it back-to-back wins, as they head to second-placed West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

The 22-year-old centre half is staying confident though, as he continued: "I think West Brom are on of the best teams in the division, so it’s going to be a challenge.

"But from what I saw against Derby, watching the game, and from the kind of feeling I get, I think we are definitely capable of getting a result."

A USA international with nine caps to his name, Carter-Vickers is hoping that his move to Kenilworth Road can lead to a recall to the American squad, as he hasn't featured since playing in the 1-0 defeat to Jamaica last June.

He added: "I think that any time you get the opportunity to play international football, it’s one you have to take.

"Hopefully if I can get a good run of games here, then that opportunity might open up again."