Championship relegation run-in: Find out who Luton, Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Stoke, Charlton, Wigan, Hull and Huddersfield play in their final 10 games

Check out all the fixtures left concerning the bottom eight sides

With just 10 games remaining in the Championship this term, the battle to stay in the division is hotting up.

Sponsors SkyBet have priced the Hatters as 1/8 favourites for the drop, as they sit bottom of the pile, five points from safety, with Barnsley 1/4 and then Charlton 5/4 to join them.

With 30 points to play for, Town can still achieve their goal of safety this term, particularly as they still have to face Wigan, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Hull in their final fixtures, with a number of their rivals also taking on each other.

Here's just who the bottom eight clubs in the second tier of English football have left to play.

LUTON - 34pts

Mar 7: Wigan Athletic (A).

Mar 14: Preston (H).

Mar 18: Swansea (A).

Mar 21: Leeds (A).

Apr 4: Reading (H).

Apr 10: Barnsley (H).

Apr 13: Huddersfield (A).

Apr 18: QPR (H).

Apr 25: Hull (A).

May 2: Blackburn (H).

BARNSLEY - 34pts

Mar 7: Cardiff City (H).

Mar 14: QPR (A).

Mar 17: Millwall (H).

Mar 21: Blackburn (H).

Apr 4: Stoke (A).

Apr 10: Luton (A).

Apr 13: Wigan (H).

Apr 18: Leeds (A).

Apr 25: Nottingham Forest (H).

May 2: Brentford (A).

MIDDLESBROUGH - 38pts

Mar 7: Charlton (A).

Mar 14: Swansea (H).

Mar 18: Stoke (A).

Mar 21: Hull (A).

Apr 4: QPR (H).

Apr 10: Millwall (A).

Apr 13: Bristol City (H).

Apr 18: Reading (A).

Apr 25: Cardiff (H).

May 2: Sheffield Wednesday (A).

STOKE CITY - 39pts

Mar 7: Hull City (H).

Mar 14: Reading (A).

Mar 18: Middlesbrough (H).

Mar 21: Wigan (A).

Apr 4: Barnsley (H).

Apr 10: Leeds (A).

Apr 13: Birmingham (H).

Apr 18: Bristol City (A).

Apr 25: Brentford (H).

May 2: Nottingham Forest (A).

CHARLTON ATHLETIC - 39pts

Mar 7: Middlesbrough (H).

Mar 14: Hull (A).

Mar 17: QPR (H).

Mar 21: Cardiff (A).

Apr 4: Millwall (H).

Apr 10: Brentford (A).

Apr 13: Reading (H).

Apr 18: Birmingham (A).

Apr 25: Wigan (H).

May 2: Leeds (A).

WIGAN ATHLETIC - 40pts

Mar 7: Luton Town (H).

Mar 14: Huddersfield (A).

Mar 18: Blackburn (H).

Mar 21: Stoke (H).

Apr 4: Brentford (A).

Apr 10: QPR (H).

Apr 13: Barnsley (A).

Apr 18: Hull (H).

Apr 25: Charlton (A).

May 2: Fulham (H).

HULL CITY - 41pts

Mar 7: Stoke (A).

Mar 14: Charlton (H).

Mar 18: Birmingham (A).

Mar 21: Millwall (H).

Apr 18: Wigan (A).

Apr 25: Luton (H).

May 2: Cardiff (A).

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN- 42pts

Mar 7: Leeds (A).

Mar 14: Wigan (H).

Mar 18: Nottingham Forest (A).

Mar 21: Birmingham (A).

Apr 4: Preston (H).

Apr 10: Reading (A).

Apr 13: Luton (H).

Apr 18: Sheffield Wednesday (A).

Apr 25: West Brom (H).

May 2: Millwall (A).