Championship survival the only aim for Sweet

A fourth from bottom finish in the Championship next season would be an ‘absolute delight’ for Luton chief executive Gary Sweet.

After winning the League One title this term to take their place in the second tier of English football, Sweet is well aware the Hatters will be up against it next year.

Facing some massive clubs, and the three relegated Premier League teams in Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Fulham, represents an almighty challenge for Luton to make sure it isn’t a brief sojourn, as Sweet said: “It’s a big chasm, a massive gulf.

“But we say if you’re good enough to go up, you’re good enough to stay up, and so we’ve got have that confidence, got to have that belief.

“At the moment, we’re performing in League One, around about seven or eight places above our budget in the table.

“So if we can achieve that in the Championship, it will be job done for next season, and then we work to build again the season after, so that bodes well.

“I think we’ve got to be confident that we can stay in and genuinely our expectations for next season would be fourth from bottom.

"Fourth from bottom plus, would be an absolute delight.”

Sweet also admitted that although he would have been happy just staying in League One this term, after coming up from League Two, he did secretly harbour slightly loftier ambitions.

The CEO added: “Whenever you get promoted up to the next level, you’re always happy with that final place that guarantees safety.

“It’s a consolidation period, so for me it was literally fifth from bottom would have been acceptable this season.

“What we knew was though, we had recruited some great players in League Two that got us promoted and we recruited them with the intent that they would be League One players, challenging for the Championship.

"So it was no surprise at all, that one we got going this season, that we went on a run, no surprise at all.

“At the start of the season we felt we could probably give the play-offs a push, but we kept that quite quiet."