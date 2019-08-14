Chelsea attacker thanks his mum for making Luton move happen

If Izzy Brown becomes a success at Kenilworth Road, then Luton fans will most definitely be flocking to thank the attacker’s mother for her part in ensuring the deal actually went through.

The Chelsea attacker joined Town late on deadline day last Thursday, leaving Stamford Bridge to pen a season-long loan deal with the Hatters.

It was announced a good few hours after the window had closed, which was accepted by the FA as the paperwork had been filed in time.

That was thanks in part to Brown’s mum though, as revealing the role she had played, he said: "Deadline day was crazy as I went for a scan at two o’clock, and I came out of the scan at four.

“It was in Edgware Road, so it was quite far away and it was five o’clock rush hour traffic.

“We didn’t think I would make it back to Luton in time, so my mum came up with the idea to send all the documents over to the scan place.

“She was giving me them to sign, so I signed them at the scanning place, so the deal went through because of my mum.

“She was the one that was on the ball because if I wouldn’t have signed there, I don’t think I would have made it in time, so my mum did amazingly.”

New team-mate Lloyd Jones was certainly happy to see the former England youth international alongside him this term, adding: “He’s looked really good, good in finishing the other day.

“I know from playing against him as kids he can find that top corner whenever he wants with that right foot, so he’s looked really sharp.”