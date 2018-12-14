Clean bill of health for Hatters ahead of Coventry trip

Luton boss Nathan Jones has reported a virtually fully fit squad is available to select from for tomorrow’s League One trip to Coventry City.

With Luke Berry making his comeback against Fleetwood Town last weekend, then Jones has all of his first team players ready for action once more, as he said: “We’re very, very strong at the minute, we’re pretty much full strength.

“Jack Senior and Jack James have picked up little things that will keep them out, but apart from that, Alan McCormack trained today, he was the last one, so we’re pretty much a full, clean bill of health.”

The Luton chief has been able to name an unchanged starting 11 for the first nine league and FA Cup matches, as he put his side’s durability down to the efforts of the medical staff in place at the club.

Jones added: “We’ve got a good squad that if any are out then we’ve got competition and good replacements, which is really vital to have.

“With what we have and the environment we have, baring in mind bad injuries sometimes happen through accidents or through occurrences, but not through process, our processes are good.

“We don’t pick up many muscular injuries, and we put that down to our medical and sports science department, especially that do the work and that helps us to be more durable athletes.

“That shows as not only do they stay fit, but they’re able to put in big shifts for long periods and safely and that’s key really because it’s all a process we feel.”