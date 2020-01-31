Club captain Sheehan leaves Luton

Defender departs after four years at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town have confirmed that club captain Alan Sheehan has left Kenilworth Road after coming to an agreement over the final six months of his contract.

The 33-year-old had joined the Hatters, initially on loan, from Bradford City as Nathan Jones’ first signing in January 2016, with the move being made permanent that summer.

Sheehan went on to become a real crowd favourite, skipper the club to successive promotions from League Two to the Championship, making 135 appearances in all competitions.

He was selected in the 2017-18 EFL and PFA League Two teams of the season, when he also won two of the Town supporters’ player of the year awards, but was restricted to just four league appearances this term.

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet said: "Alan has been instrumental in the club’s success over the past four years, leading us up two leagues and arguably being responsible for captaining us to a level that at his time in his career has been challenging.

“Huge respect has to go to him for his contribution on and off the pitch.

"We have all enjoyed watching that wonderful left foot deliver pinpoint passes, crosses and some quite brilliant goals, and as he progresses with his coaching qualifications, this agreement allows him to look to the future.

“Personally, I have always had an excellent relationship with Sheez.

"He’s a great lad who has been a leader for us on and off the pitch during some memorable times, and he leaves with an open door to come back as our guest at any time.

“On behalf of the board, the club and I’m sure the supporters, we wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

Manager Graeme Jones said: "Alan has been a top professional from the minute I came here.

"He was injured at the time, but I could see the pride he had in himself and his performance and his career.

"I don't think I've had Alan Sheehan in prime of his career, and even Alan will admit that.

"But what I have learned over the last few months is that he's a leader, a fighter, a winner who has had a huge influence over this football club.

"Me and him have got a fantastic relationship - very honest, very straight and I'll miss him because he's a really good, strong character.

"There's a bit of old school in him, and he is welcome back at this football club any time he chooses."