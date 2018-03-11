Coleman knows leaders Stanley are there to be shot at now

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman was thrilled to see his side leapfrog Luton Town and reach the League Two summit with a 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon.

Billy Kee’s last-gasp winner coupled with Sean McConville’s fantastic strike in the first half was enough to knock the Hatters off top spot for the first time since late November, as Coleman said: “Sean’s one is probably one of the best goals I’ve seen in a long while.

Psychologically, we are now the team to be shot. We’ve got to take that mantle and embrace it like Luton have done all season. John Coleman

“He’s got that in his locker. Billy has got it more in his locker but Sean’s got it. It’s always nice when you’re forward players score.

“We scored an absolutely terrific goal and I just turned round the Jimmy after the hour mark and said, ‘the game has taken a lull, both teams are a bit flat, the crowd has gone flat and this could be our time to capitalise.’

“We get a corner and they score. It’s a disappointing goal from our point of view.

“In the last minute we got the ball down and passed it. Where anybody else might have smashed the ball into the box or took a chance, we were clever enough to pass it to Billy.

“If you back off the league’s leading goalscorer you’re inviting trouble.

“They did and we wouldn’t want anybody else in that position.

“Billy has got an unbelievable shot from very little backlift and as soon as it left his foot it was in and I knew it was in, it was shades of Brian Kidd and Alex Ferguson.”

With Stanley rising to the summit, Coleman knows there will be a different kind of pressure on his side going forward.

He added: “Psychologically, we are now the team to be shot. We’ve got to take that mantle and embrace it like Luton have done all season. I love it.

“They’ve had to deal with leading for so long. You can see why they’re top of the league with the amount of threats that they give you.

“We’ve won nothing today apart from a game of football. There’s a long way to go.

“We’ve got to keep our heads down and just concentrate on playing the football I know we can play because, if we do, we’re a match for anybody.”