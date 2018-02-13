Collins at the double against his former side in brilliant Hatters display

League Two: Luton Town 4 Crawley Town 1

Striker James Collins scored twice against his former side as Luton enjoyed a thumping victory over Crawley Town this evening.

A thoroughly entertaining affair at Kenilworth Road saw Olly Lee and Luke Berry on the scoresheet as well, with the only surprise being the Hatters not getting more than the four they did, such was their utter dominance and eye-catching football throughout.

Luton made two changes, James Justin replacing the suspended Dan Potts at left back, while Andrew Shinnie came in for Jake Jervis.

The hosts almost scored a calamitous own goal inside the opening 30 seconds when Josh Lelan's back header nearly caught out keeper Glenn Morris who had to react quickly.

On seven minutes, Harry Cornick had a glorious chance, sent away by Jack Stacey's pass and leaving Mark Connolly in his wake, only for Morris to make an excellent low stop.

Luton were inches away again, when a poor back header out was seized upon by Collins, returning a marvellous outside of the foot volley which unluckily cannoned against the base of the post.

Such was the open nature of the visitors approach, Hatters continued to threaten, cutting through their opponents at will, with Flynn Downes once more magnificent at the base of the diamond.

Lee's 25-yard curler drew a Superman-esque save from the flying Morris, but there was no stopping Town's midfielder on 28 minutes.

A a wonderfully quick break from Collins, helped by an excellent advantage played by official Craig Hicks, saw the striker feed Lee, who blasted over Morris and in off the underside of the bar.

Jordan Roberts flashed an effort wide, but the remainder of the half was all Luton, as how it took them so long to add a second, remains a mystery.

First Cornick's shot was parried by Morris, then Glen Rea had a header cleared off the line, before Collins downward header was flipped over by Morris.

Cornick looked a certainty to have made it 2-0 after beating Morris, his low drive kept out by a wonderful block by Lelan at full stretch, while the Town attacker diverted Lee's effort wide.

Crawley delivered their warning shot, Roberts cutting in from the right and his low effort rebounded off the outside of the post.

However, Town did have their fully deserved second on the stroke of the interval, when one of Town numerous corners was met by Collins who scored against his former club via a big deflection.

Crawley brought on Thomas Verheydt for the second period and his height caused instant problems, almost making it 2-1 when his close range effort was kicked off the line, Stech saving from Enzio Boldewijn's follow up.

Luton did have a third though on 56 minutes when Stacey powered forward, picking his head up to find Berry, who took a touch and then fired past Morris.

Lee's first time effort was repelled by the increasingly overworked Morris, as Crawley weren't without their moments, Stech dropping a corner under pressure and Luton somehow clearing the danger away.

Collins then missed a glaring chance, skying over the top. as Lee tried for another wonder goal, his long range first time effort from Morris's clearance flying narrowly wide.

It was cruise control with 14 minutes to go, Collins brought down in the area and planting his spotkick past Morris.

Late on, the visitors had a consolation though Karlan Ahearne-Grant, while Stech parried a late Verheydt effort, but that did little to take the gloss off a truly magnificent display from the Hatters.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, James Justin, Glen Rea, Alan Sheehan (C), Flynn Downes, Olly Lee, Luke Berry, Andrew Shinnie (Jake Jervis 84), Harry Cornick (Luke Gambin 90), James Collins.

Subs not used: James Shea, Johnny Mullins, Jordan Cook, Lawson D'Ath, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Crawley: Glenn Morris, Lewis Young, Josh Payne, Mark Connolly, Enzio Boldewijn, Jimmy Smith (C), Karlan Ahearne-Grant, Jordan Roberts (Josh Doherty 46), Cedric Evina, Josh Lelan, Mark Randall (Thomas Verheydt 46).

Subs not used: Joe McNerney, Yusuf Mersin, Aryan Tajbakhsh, Dannie Bulman.

Referee: Craig Hicks.

Booked: Downes 15, Payne 58, Berry 80

Attendance: 8,020 (267 Crawley).

Hatters MOM: Flynn Downes. Bossed the game.