Collins believes Rovers success will be a big confidence booster for Town

Town striker James Collins believes that Saturday’s 2-1 win at Blackburn can be a huge boost to his side’s confidence levels.

It was Collins who put the Hatters into a 16th minute lead with a thumping close range header from Izzy Brown’s exquisite cross.

Although Blackburn levelled, Matty Pearson headed home the winner just before the hour mark, as Town came away with a precious three points from Ewood Park.

Collins said: “Any win is a confidence boost because we’re the new kids on the block and people don’t really know much about us.

“We’ve got to be disciplined and confident that we can go and get results at home and away.

“We’ve got our aim for this year and we’ve got to keep winning games to achieve that.”

Although Town came under pressure for large parts of the second half, keeper Simon Sluga wasn’t severely tested as the visitors stood firm.

Collins continued: “You’ve got to expect that when you come away from home.

“They’ve got some great players going forwards and that’s when you’ve got to show resilience and dig in.

“The back four and Simon were excellent.

"We won our headers, we competed, we stopped crosses.

"I’m a little bit disappointed with the goal we conceded. I thought maybe we could’ve got a bit more pressure on the ball, but they’ve got quality and you get punished if you don’t do it.

"In the second half, we showed a great defensive performance and that’s what we’re going to need going forward if we’re going to win games.

“Maybe a few weeks ago we’d have conceded like we did at QPR, but we’ve learnt from that game and we managed to go one up, so I think we’re improving week by week.”

Town now host Millwall this evening and then go to Derby County on Saturday, as Collins added: "We’ve got two big games coming up, one on Wednesday on TV, which will be a great game back at Kenilworth Road.

"Then, they don't come more difficult that Derby away in the Championship.

"We’ll look forward to Millwall and then deal with Saturday after that."