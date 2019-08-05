Collins: Blues forward Vassell would be a fantastic signing

Striker James Collins believe that Birmingham striker Isaac Vassell would be a 'fantastic signing' for the Hatters.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move back to Kenilworth Road from Championship rivals Birmingham City after a frustrating two years at St Andrews.

Serious knee and hip injuries have limited Vassell to just 24 appearances for the Blues, scoring once, after he signed for City from Luton back in August 2017.

Collins played alongside Vassell twice at the start of the 2017-18 season, as they both found the net in an 8-2 victory over Yeovil, although that was followed by a 1-0 defeat at Barnet.

Town chief Graeme Jones has confirmed he is interested in adding the former Truro and Plymouth speedster to his ranks, who netted 16 goals in 53 games for Luton, and on such an addition, Collins said: "I think Isaac’s been mentioned and I know him really well.

"If he does come through the door he'll be a fantastic signing, because he was brilliant for Luton before he went to Birmingham.

"He's been really good for Birmingham before his injiuries as well and he's a lovely guy.

"So if he comes through the door then it can only help us going forward."