Collins can get even better according to Hatters boss ahead of his 100th game

Luton’s talismanic striker James Collins can still get even better according to boss Graeme Jones ahead of his 100th game for the club this weekend.

The 28-year-old netted on his debut for the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night, meaning he has now scored goals on the international stage, the Scottish Premiership, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy.

However, Jones doesn’t believe the forward has quite reached his peak yet, saying: “I think he can improve in certain areas and we’ve worked at certain things today.

“Always when a player’s wanting to listen, wanting to learn and wanting to improve, he will get better.

“It’s when a player thinks he’s arrived and James never thinks like that.

“He’s not that type of character, so you’re always going to get adaption with James Collins as it’s a simple formula.

“He trains every day and he plays every game, so that gives him an opportunity to grow, it gives him an opportunity to improve, and I don’t see that changing.”

Should Collins lead the Town line once more on Saturday at Loftus Road when Luton visit QPR, then it will see him reach his century of appearances for the club.

He has scored an impressive 48 goals since joining from Crawley Town in the summer of 2017, as Jones added: “That’s a great record at any level.

“I’m really pleased with him, he’s in a good moment, he’s worked extremely hard.

“Darren Moore (former West Bromwich Albion boss) worked with him at Burton, he spoke so well of him.

“His character I love, as he’s been through the leagues, he knows what it’s about.

“He doesn’t take anything for granted, he appreciates everything he’s got, he makes the most of everything he’s got.

“He’s still wanting to learn, still wanting to do more and I think we need to embrace players like that, they’re very refreshing in the modern era.”