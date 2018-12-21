Collins has no issue in scoring yet again at his boyhood club

Striker James Collins had no problems scoring against the club he supports yet again when netting during the Hatters’ 2-1 win at Coventry City on Saturday.

Last season, it was Collins who powered home a header from Luke Gambin’s cross in the final minute to ensure Town picked up a point in their 2-2 draw.

This time around, he slipped his markers to crash home Elliot Lee’s delivery and put Luton 2-0 in front, doubling up Matty Pearson’s first half opener.

On netting against his boyhood team, Collins said: “I was brought up in the city, brought up watching Coventry since I was four or five.

“I’m still a Coventry fan deep down I suppose, but I’m here to do a job and I play for Luton Town, so I was delighted to get a victory.

“Elliot has got that quality and he can pick people out, wherever you are on the pitch. I knew once he got himself on that right foot, he was firing it across the box and I’m just delighted it was me on the end of it.

“It was one of those ones where you have to get contact and just make sure you don’t guide it over the bar, so I’m delighted it hit the bar and went in.”

Collins’ goal came at the same end as it had last campaign, in front of over 2,500 vociferous Luton supporters.

On the feeling of hitting the net, he continued: “What a following, last year they brought a great crowd here as well and to score in that end in front of them is special.

“It doesn’t matter who scores the goals, it’s about winning games and whether it’s me, Elliot, Hylts (Danny Hylton), Harry (Cornick) scoring, it’s about winning games and thankfully we’re all scoring goals.”

Manager Nathan Jones was ecstatic to see Town hit the net from such a move as well, saying: “We’re delighted, we don’t mind who scores, but we were probing really nicely and we got into a good area.

“It was one of the times where we showed a real bit of killer instinct, as we got in and around their box.

“We probably tried to be too elaborate at times as we got in some real good positions, played some wonderful football that just needed that final little ball and final finish.

“We showed that as to score two away from home, as they don’t concede much here, they don’t lose many games here, so it’s fantastic.”

Collins himself knew the value of the win as Luton remained second, adding: “Everything about the afternoon has been fantastic personally and a great three points for the team as well.

“The wind’s swirling, the rain, the pitch is a bit heavy, and I thought we had a thoroughly good, professional performance. We know their form but we also know that they’re a very good side.

“Last month they won five on the bounce, so we know it’s just temporary.

“It’s a tough place to come this, they don’t concede many at home, to score two goals here and win the game is credit to the boys.”