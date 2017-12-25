Striker James Collins has no problems in training on Christmas Day if it means the Hatters have a better chance of getting their hands on the League Two championship trophy at the end of the season.

The Luton forward, along with his team-mates, will be put through their paces by boss Nathan Jones and his coaching staff ahead of the trip to Swindon Town on Boxing Day.

When asked about having to travel in, Collins said: “We get time with our family in the morning then we’re in in the afternoon.

“My old youth team coach used to say to me, 'you get your Christmas in May and June,' so I think that’s the case.

"The most important thing is us winning on Boxing Day and that kind of thing will get us promoted.

“We’ll hopefully be celebrating at the end of the year and that’s all that matters.

Full back James Justin also took it in his stride, as he said: “It’s one of those things you’ve just got to do as a footballer.

“We’ve just got to recover right and it will give us the best chance to win away at Swindon.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones added: “Last year we had a lacklustre performance against Colchester and we don’t want a repeat of that.

“I gave them Christmas Day off last year and it’s not a punishment, I want them to be focused on it.

“We’re going to give them plenty of time, they can have most of Christmas Eve and most of Christmas Day with their family, do a light training session here and then we’ll go off to the west country.”