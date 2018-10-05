Collins insists Luton are getting the respect they deserve

Town forward James Collins believes his side are getting the respect they deserve for the impressive start the club have made to life in League One.

Tuesday night’s last-gasp win at Oxford United sees the Hatters in 10th place, three points adrift of the play-offs, with Nathan Jones’ side having won plenty of admirers and plaudits for the manner in which they have played so far this term.

Playing-wise, I think we’ve been head and shoulders above most teams, so if we keep that up, we won’t be too far away. James Collins

After being within 30 seconds of earning an impressive win over Charlton on Saturday, pegged back to 2-2 in injury time, Collins said: “I think we’re earning that respect now to be in this league.

“We’re playing some big sides off the park and we’re earning that as we’re playing some great stuff.

“We just weren’t taking those chances, but we’ve managed to get a couple of goals today (Saturday) and unfortunately they’ve also managed to get a couple as well.

“A lot of teams are matching us up now with the diamond, I know Charlton played with a diamond anyway, but they would have had to do their homework on us, and I still think we created the better chances.

“To keep a side like that out for 95 minutes is tough I’m just gutted for everyone in the changing room that we couldn’t keep it out as it would have been a massive three points.

“Charlton are a good side and they threw everything at us in the last five minutes. I thought we were just going to see it out, unfortunately it wasn’t to be, but you can’t underestimate that point as they’re a good side.”

Collins, who has now scored in his last two matches, netting the opener at Oxford in midweek, feels Town’s displays warrant a higher position than they find themselves in as well, adding: “I think if we were a bit closer to the play-offs, that would be pretty much fair.

“We’re probably two or three more points that we should be better off in different games.

“Donny, Portsmouth, maybe if we get draws or nick a win there, that would probably be fair.

“But playing-wise, I think we’ve been head and shoulders above most teams, so if we keep that up, we won’t be too far away.”