Collins: It’s a ‘massive honour’ to captain Luton

Striker revelling in being handed the armband

Town forward James Collins has described it as ‘massive honour’ to be handed the captain’s armband in recent week.

With Sonny Bradley absent due to a hip injury and Alan Sheehan leaving in January, Collins has been skipper for the matches with West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff, Charlton, Brentford and Stoke City.

Speaking about leading his side out, Collins, who netted an 11th goal of the season on Saturday, said: “It’s a massive honour to be captain of this football club.

“Sonny’s the club captain, Sheez was the club captain before when he was here, so I’ve been under some great captains since I’ve been at the club.

“Glen (Rea) when he was fit last year and Scotty Cuthbert, so to be named as the captain when Sonny doesn’t play is fantastic, I love it.

“I feel I’m at an age now where I can do it, so I really enjoy it. Sonny’s the captain, but I do enjoy wearing it when he’s not playing.”

It’s not the first time Collins, who is on 56 goals in 129 games for the club, has been handed the extra responsibility in his career, adding: “I was captain at Shrewsbury for a few months when Liam Lawrence wasn’t playing, so I have done it before.

"I was a little but younger then, now I’m at an age where I’m a little bit more experienced.

“I love playing for this football club, and to have the armband is a great honour.”