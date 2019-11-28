Collins: Izzy Brown is a striker's dream to play with

Hatters on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown has been labelled as a ‘striker’s dream’ by top scorer James Collins.

The 22-year-old set up Collins on Saturday during Town's 2-1 defeat to Leeds United with an inch perfect cross for the attacker to head home his sixth goal of the season.

It's the second time that Brown has done so for Luton's Irish international, as he also provided the assist for Collins to bullet home his 50th goal for the club in the 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers back in September.

Collins said: “We all know about Izzy’s quality.

"He put a similar ball in for me at Blackburn away and I managed to score that one, so I know once he gets half a yard he’ll find me.

“I just need to keep making those runs and I’m sure he’ll get many more assists.

“Izzy’s come in this year and he’s a striker's dream.

"As soon as he gets the ball, he gets on the half turn, he can put the ball right where you want it .

“We’ve already seen, he’s done that a lot this year and he’s a real pleasure to play with.”

Brown’s assist for Collins on Saturday was his sixth of the season for Town, coming in just 10 starts after joining on the final day of the August transfer window.

He is joint second for assists in the Championship, behind West Bromwich Albion's Matheus Pereira, who has seven, with John Swift at Reading and Bristol City's Nicas Eliasson also on six.

Brown has managed his in just 886 minutes of football to Pereira's 1,187 and Swift's 1,359 - although Eliasson has only played 691 minutes, with just three starts.

The midfielder, who does lead the way for assists away from home, has set up Collins twice, Harry Cornick twice, Dan Potts and also Matty Pearson, as he was quick to praise his team-mates for their finishing in front of goal.

He added: “In the position that I play in, that’s what I need to do, score, assist.

“I’ve been lucky as I’ve been creating a few chances in the games and the boys around me, Collo, Corns (Harry Cornick) have been scoring the goals, so I can’t take all the credit for the assist.

“It takes someone to get on the end of the assist and that’s what they’ve been doing, so as a front three, everyone's been amazing.”