Collins knows former side Crawley will be a threat

Striker James Collins is well aware of the threat that his former side Crawley Town will cause Luton at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Although the Red Devils are under new management with Collins sold to Luton just a month after Harry Kewell took charge back in the summer, they still have a number of the forward’s former team-mates, including Glenn Morris, Enzio Boldewijn and Jimmy Smith.

They’ve picked up some form and it won’t be an easy game. James Collins

After a poor start, Kewell has masterminded the West Sussex side to 10th in the table, just four points adrift of the play-offs with a run of seven wins from eight games.

On facing his old team again, Collins said: “They’re doing really well, it was a difficult game down at their place (0-0), they’ve picked up some form and it won’t be an easy game.

“But we’re at home and we’re confident we can cause problems.

“They’ve brought a few (new players) in, the majority are still there.

“I still keep in contact with a couple of them and they enjoy it working under him (Kewell), so we’ll see how good they are Tuesday.”

Luton have a fine home record this term with 12 wins from 16 matches, and after a 1-1 draw on what was a terrible surface at Stevenage on Saturday, Collins added: “We’ve back at Kenilworth Road and we go into that game full of confidence.

“It wasn’t the prettiest of games (at Stevenage), but I think Tuesday will be a completely different game and we’ll go into it looking to get another three points.”