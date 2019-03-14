Collins makes final cut for Ireland squad

Luton striker James Collins has been named in the final Republic of Ireland squad to face Gibraltar and Georgia in their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 28-year-old, who has netted 20 goals so far this season, made the preliminary 38 man squad recently, which was narrowed down today to 23 players by boss Mick McCarthy.

They will begin preparations for their opening Group D games on Monday, March 18 at the FAI National Training Centre, meaning Collins will miss Town's home game against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, March 23.

Ireland face Gibraltar that day, and then take on Georgia at home the following Tuesday.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town)