Collins named in provisional Ireland squad

Luton striker James Collins has been named in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad for their matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria next month.

The 28-year-old made Mick McCarthy’s final squad earlier on this year, although didn’t get on the pitch to win his first cap for his country.

Collins, who is off the mark in the Championship already this season, is now part of a 40-man squad for games with Switzerland on September 5, a Euro 2020 qualifier, pus the friendly with Bulgaria on September 10, both matches held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

There are first call-ups for Stoke City's Nathan Collins, Doncaster Rovers midfielder Kieran Sadlier and Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, while Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy returns to the squad for the first time under McCarthy.

Speaking to FAI TV, boss McCarthy said: "I dont know what's going to happen between now and the next couple of games.

"We've got Saturday games, Tuesday games, Saturday and then the Saturday before me meet up. Players could get injured before we meet up.

"Switzerland are a good side. They have been in the higher echelons of the top teams in Europe for the last number of years."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Cardiff City), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers). Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Alan Browne (Preston North End), James McClean (Stoke City), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Harry Arter (Fulham, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa), Shane Long (Southampton), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Sean Maguire (Preston North End).