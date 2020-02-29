Collins on the spot to rescue a point for Luton against Stoke

Championship: Luton Town 1 Stoke City 1

Striker James Collins netted a stoppage time penalty as the Hatters picked up what could be a crucial point in their battle to stay up this term, drawing 1-1 against fellow relegation rivals Stoke City.

It had looked like the hosts were going to suffer a morale-sapping defeat going into the final minute before Callum McManaman went over inside the area from a challenge by James Chester and Collins held his nerve to salvage a draw.

Hatters boss Graeme Jones had made one change to his side from the 2-1 win over Brentford on Tuesday night, as the fit-again Izzy Brown replaced the injured Luke Berry.

After three wins in four and the superb midweek victory, hopes were high going into the contest, with renewed optimism sweeping around Kenilworth Road about Town's chances of staying in the Championship.

However, opponents Stoke showed all of their vast reserves of experience, taking the sting out of the contest from the first whistle, as despite having an extra day's recovery the Hatters just looked flat from the kick-off, devoid of any real energy.

They paid the price on nine minutes when a poor clearance was seized upon by Sam Vokes.

His thumping volley blasted against Cameron Carter-Vickers, the rebound falling to Joe Allen and with Dan Potts out of position, the midfielder found Tommy Smith whose low cross-shot was turned in by Vokes.

Keeper Simon Sluga ensured Town stayed afloat, as the hosts lost Tom Ince, and his first time drive was brilliantly diverted over by the Croatian's outstretched leg.

With the home crowd baying for the kind of all-action display they had witnessed against Brentford, they were then forced to witness anything but, as Town produced a far more cautious approach than the occasion warranted.

They did have a moment of threat on 20 minutes, Glen Rea finally spreading play wide to the advancing Martin Cranie.

His cross was met by an acrobatic Collins volley across goal and Harry Cornick reacted quickest only to put his header too close to Jack Butland.

Time and time again the hosts were caught in possession, turning down the opportunity to pass forward, often happy just to keep the ball inside their half, as City, with Joe Allen runing the midfield, defended their area with absolute ease.

Brown then took Dan Potts' pass in his path and could only curl wastefully over the bar, while Collins couldn't connect with a header from close range after a free kick bounced invitingly for him.

The early signs of the second period showed little had changed in terms of intensity from the hosts.

In fact they might have been 2-0 down when Brown's crossfield pass was cut out, Ince escaping the offside trap, only to slip when shooting as Sluga gathered easily.

With Town still not getting out of first or second gear, Jones brought on George Moncur to try and at least drag his side into enemy territory, the substitute's first action sending a shot off target.

Luton thought they were level on 70 minutes though as another Moncur attempt was parried by Butland with Cornick slotting home the rebound, but the attacker was flagged offside.

Potts had to limp off after injuring his hamstring in a rare burst forward, with Callum McManaman on for the final 18 minutes, following Luke Bolton on to the pitch.

Nick Powell blazed an opportunity wide from the edge of the box as City appeared to have expertly managed the game in the closing stages, keeping their opponents hemmed in.

However, with Town swapping to three at the back and pushing Bolton wide, he eventually got to the byline and pulled the ball back for McManaman to go over for the spotkick, Collins gleefully tucking home.

Five minutes were added, but the Hatters couldn't ever really threaten a last-gasp winner, as they now trail Stoke, and safety, by five points with 10 games to go.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Dan Potts (Callum McMabaman 73), Matty Pearson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Glen Rea (George Moncur 58), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Izzy Brown (Luke Bolton 65), Harry Cornick, James Collins (C).

Subs not used: Marek Stech, Andrew Shinnie, James Bree, Danny Hylton.

Potters: Jack Butland, Joe Allen ©, Danny Batth, Tom Ince (Nathan Collins 83), Sam Vokes (Lee Gregory 72), James Chester, Tommy Smith, Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Clucas, Jordan Cousins. Nick Powell (Jordan Thompson 75).

Subs not used: Liam Lindsay, Adam Davies, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Tyrese Campbell.

Booked: Potts 63, Clucas 89.

Referee: Andy Woolmer.

Attendance: 10,070 (1,040 City).