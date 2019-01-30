Collins 'praying' Luton don't lose any star players on deadline day

Top scorer James Collins admitted he was ‘praying’ that the Hatters keep their table-topping squad together during tomorrow’s transfer deadline day.

Luton cemented their place at the summit last night by beating nearest rivals Portsmouth 3-2 at Kenilworth Road, ensuring they went five points clear of their opponents in the process.

Full backs Jack Stacey and James Justin in particular are in sensational form at the moment, while Elliot Lee has double figures for the campaign, with Harry Cornick and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu both reportedly attracting interest in the past as well.

When asked how important it would be to ensure no-one leaves the club ahead of the 11pm deadline, Collins said: “It’s massive, we don’t want to lose anyone.

“I’m praying that we don’t lose anyone on Thursday and if we can keep this squad together then who knows what we can achieve.”

Recent addition George Moncur echoed his hopes, saying: “It’s about holding on to the players.

“I’m sure that we can just keep together and we don’t want anyone leaving as it’s a great squad.”

Meanwhile, interim boss Mick Harford isn’t anticipating any exits either, adding: “I’ll switch my phone off!

“No-one’s hopefully leaving here, I think it’s a great place to be at the moment.

“Some of these players, the way they are, the way they’re performing, I think they’ll want to create bit of history and if they can get us out of this league, it will be massive for us.”