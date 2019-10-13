Collins starts as Ireland draw with Georgia

Luton striker James Collins made his full international debut as the Republic of Ireland were held to a 0-0 Euro 2020 qualifying draw in Georgia yesterday.

Mick McCarthy's side struggled to create chances against their stubborn opponents, who dominated possession.

Collins was starved of service throughout his 79 minutes on the pitch, replaced by Brighton striker Aaron Connolly, who had been on loan with Town last term.

The teenager almost won it moments after coming on, racing through only to shoot into the side-netting.

Boss Mick McCarthy said: "Everybody has seen tonight they are a good side. We saw that against Denmark,

"Darren (Randolph) has not made a save but it was a tough game."

"I'm happy. We took a point. If somebody had said before the start that we would have taken four points from the games against Georgia, I would have taken that.

"We''ll go to Switzerland and try to beat them although we know they are a good team."

Ireland are next in action when they visit Switzerland on Tuesday evening.