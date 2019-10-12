Collins starts for Ireland against Georgia

Striker James Collins makes his full debut for Ireland
Striker James Collins makes his full debut for Ireland

Town striker James Collins makes his full international debut for Ireland in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia this afternoon.

Collins, who netted his first goal during last month's 3-1 friendly win against Bulgaria has been rewarded for his fine form for Luton this term by boss Mick McCarthy.

Matt Doherty replaces the suspended Enda Stevens for the Group D game in Tbilisi that kicks off at 2pm.

Ireland: Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman (C), Shane Duffy, John Egan, Glenn Whelan, Matt Doherty, James McClean, Callum Robinson, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, James Collins.