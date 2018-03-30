Collins targets a positive Easter as Luton look to seal promotion

Town striker James Collins knows his side can take a huge stride towards promotion over the Easter weekend.

The Hatters, who are eight points clear of fourth place, travel to Colchester this afternoon and host Mansfield on Monday, with Collins saying: “They’re two tough games, Colchester got a good win at the weekend and it’s never an easy place to go, but there’s also a lot of teams around us playing each other.

If we can come out of this weekend with a positive points tally, then I think it’s going to be spot on for the club. James Collins

“That makes the game a little bit more important, so if we can get that three points, not everyone can win around us.

“Then Mansfield, Monday, which is a great game to play in.

“They’ve got a new manager, they need to come here and beat us if they want to go up automatically and that sort of suits us when teams come here needing to win, that’s when we thrive.

“With only five games to go after Monday, it’s the time of the season where we want to try and enjoy it.

“It’s been a pleasure to have been apart of everything that’s gone on this year, from the moment I walked in the door its been positive and I think it will be a crime if it didn’t pan out the way we want it to.”

Collins himself is in fine goalscoring form too, having netted seven in his last 10 games to make it 19 for the campaign so far.

On his recent performances and crucial second in the 2-0 win over Barnet last weekend, Collins added: “For me personally, the last couple of months have been great, but we haven’t been getting the results we wanted, so it’s been bittersweet really.

“To get a goal on Saturday and win the game, it’s perfect.

“Luke’s (Berry) got great vision and he actually did a similar pass to me in training on Thursday and it didn’t quite work out the same way.

“But I managed to get this under control and d I just wanted to try and get my shot off and luckily enough it went in.”