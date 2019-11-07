Collins urged to manage his frustrations by Town chief

Luton boss Graeme Jones has revealed he has spoken to striker James Collins about managing his frustrations after going eight games without hitting the net for club and country.

The 28-year-old opened up with five goals in his opening nine Championship matches, plus netting on his debut for the Republic of Ireland as well.

However, he hasn't scored since bagging his 50th for the club at Blackburn Rovers on September 28, with signs of obvious displeasure when decisions go against him creeping into the striker's game recently.

It's something that Jones has noticed and has had words with him about as well, saying: "I spoke to James about managing frustration.

“If you look at (Jamie) Vardy’s performance on Sunday for Leicester against (Crystal) Palace, he hardly touched the ball, but when his moment came around, he was ready to cut their throats.

“Now James didn’t do that at the weekend, and he’s learning at this level.

“Harry Kane does it, so often, tight tactical games, he touches the ball 15 times but when his moment comes, he’s ready to kill people, and that’s part of James’ education.

"Getting frustrated doesn’t help, that’s what got him to this level because of his passion, his desire, his hunger and I don’t want to lose that, but I want him to think more.

“I want him to think with his head more and not with his heart, as that's what’s needed if he’s going to continue to progress.”

Jones didn’t have any doubt that Collins, who has been named in the Ireland squad for the games with New Zealand and Denmark next week, will find his scoring touch once more though.

He added: “He's made the squad on merit and you've got to assess him overall.

“James Collins could have had 15 goals and the beauty for me is he's there because he's going to score goals as he keeps getting into the box, and keeps being brave.

“That was the disappointment from the weekend and that hasn’t been there previously, so that’s what he needs to manage, but James Collins has done fantastically.

“He’s adapted to a new league, a new international career and nobody said it was going to be straight forward, no-one said it was going to be easy.

“It’s challenging and that's what you want as a player, when you’re too good for League One, you get 25 goals, that’s normally the measurement.

“Then the challenge is can you go and do the same thing in the next level up which is the Championship?

"It doesn’t come overnight, but by the end of the season you never know, so just keep working."