Collins wants many more goals for Luton after reaching his half century

Hatters striker James Collins is targeting many more goals for the Hatters after racking up his half century on Saturday.

The 28-year-old powered home an unerring header from Izzy Brown's delicious cross after 17 minutes to reach his milestone on just his 102nd appearance for the club.

Although Lewis Travis levelled for the hosts, Matty Pearson went on to win the game for the Hatters with a towering second half header, something that pleased Collins just as much as his achievement.

He said: “On a personal note, I’ve got to be proud of that.

“It’s a pleasure to have played that many games for the club, and score this many goals for the club. I hope there are many more to come.

“When Izzy gets half a yard and puts the ball in the box, the gaffer wants me in the six-yard box to score.

"I’ve noticed Izzy getting half a yard and I just gambled and thankfully for me he’s put it right on my head.

“I’m really delighted with the three points, especially away from home.

"It’s a tough place and they’re a very good side with some great players.

"The lads showed unbelievable character to come here and get a result.

"All the other (personal) things that come with it, they’re obviously great, but to come here and get a win, a much-needed win is brilliant.

"It’s the most pleasing thing."

The goal was Collins eighth header of his Luton career, although like every true striker, he wasn't fussed how they hit the net, saying: "It looked harder than what it was, a great ball in, I managed to get good contact and I'm delighted to see it go into the back of the net, especially in front of the Luton fans as well.

“To be honest, I'm not really bothered how they go in.

"I’ve scored loads of different types of goals, keeper kicking it off my backside, but as long as it goes over the line, I'm not bothered.”

Manager Graeme Jones was quick to praise his frontman, who has adapted superbly to his first season in the second tier of English football and has now netted four times in his last five league matches.

He said: “It’s incredible, h’s got five now in the Championship.

"James can achieve anything because every day he’s a top professional.

"He gives himself a chance, he works hard, he lives for the game, he’s 28 and he’s just scored for the Republic of Ireland.

"There are no boundaries. He’s such a pleasure and we all need to be really, really proud of him.”

Meanwhile, defender Matty Pearson, who netted what turned out to the be winner, added: “Collo’s Collo. We know exactly what we’re going to get from him.

“We know the goals are going to be there if we supply him.

"You can see through his work-rate that he gets exactly what he deserves.”