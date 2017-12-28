Collins was pleased to reach his milestone before Christmas

Striker James Collins was thrilled to reach double figures before Christmas Day when he scored against Grimsby Town on Saturday.

The forward rose highest to head home Alan Sheehan’s perfect free kick and double Luton’s advantage as they comfortably defeated their opponents.

To be in double figures before Christmas as a striker is brilliant, but we’ve got so many lads who contribute to goals in this side. James Collins

On the goal, Collins said: “We got a few mixed up in the first half, but then at half time we spoke about it and as soon as he got the ball, I had a feeling he was going to pick me out.

“So credit to him as well, it was a great ball and couldn’t really miss.

“To be in double figures before Christmas as a striker is brilliant, but we’ve got so many lads who contribute to goals in this side.”

Collins had to wait over a month between his ninth and 10th strikes of the season after picking up an injury in the 2-2 draw at Cheltenham on November 11.

It was the former Crawley player’s first goal in the league since October 17 too as when asked about his time out, he continued: “I took an awkward fall and managed to have a little tear in the top of my tendon in my hamstring.

“It wasn’t an injury from running, I just managed to get unlucky, but these things happen and it’s a good job it didn’t affect us on the pitch.

“I feel good, I’ve been training hard and doing a bit extra at home, so I felt a bit leggy towards the end, but that’s understandable.

“I was just trying to last as long as I could and was buzzing to be out there.

“It’s been particularly frustrating as it’s been such a while since I’ve had an injury, so it’s been a different challenge.

“The lads have been doing fantastic and I was buzzing to get the nod and add a goal to the game.”

In his absence Town have managed 24 goals in just seven games, winning six out of seven matches in all competitions too.

Collins had to watch on licking his lips at the kind of service created for Town’s forwards, as he added: “The first game I missed, we won 7-0 so to be up there watching was unbelievable to see.

“That game against Cambridge was frightening, as a striker you want to be involved in those games. But we were winning the games and doing well, so that’s why we’ve got such good squad.

“With a great crowd behind us, we want to try and be on the front foot from the first whistle as the gaffer said he wants us to do that as well.”