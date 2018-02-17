Collins will use his experience to aid Luton during the run-in

Striker James Collins will use all his experience of winning three previous promotions to help the Hatters get over the line this season.

The 27-year-old has previously gone up out of League Two twice with Shrewsbury Town and once with Northampton Town.

There’s loads of promotions in there and we’re all coming together, putting our heads together and making sure we see this over the line. James Collins

Luton are now superbly placed to make it a fourth celebration of Collins’ career with a healthy lead at the top with 13 games to go after last night’s match against Crawley Town.

The frontman admitted it wouldn’t be only him who was rallying the troops though, saying: “There’s numerous leaders in the dressing room, not just myself.

“You either look at it as two points dropped (against Stevenage) or another point closer to getting promotion, but I’d say it’s another point closer to promotion.”

Recent addition Jake Jervis will also be on hand to lend some words of wisdom too, having gone up last season when at Plymouth Argyle.

He said: “The year before, we were flying at the top of the league, we slipped off.

“We went to Wembley still but didn’t manage to go up.

“Then the year after we managed to kick on and go up.

“It’s something where I can definitely use the experience of what I went through there and try to help the boys.

“There’s a lot of experience already too, so I think we’ve got more than enough.”

After suffering play-off misery at the hands of Blackpool last season, there is no way Town want to be going through a similar feeling once more this term.

With that in mind, boss Nathan Jones has urged his players not to keep turning down chances to extend their lead as they did on Saturday against Stevenage, conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

He continued: “You’ve got to keep your eye on the primary goal, but we keep missing opportunities.

“I don’t want it to be the same as last year, we missed opportunities last year.

“We extended our lead to fourth, so you can’t say we’ve missed opportunities.

“To come away, for a difficult game, against a local team that were going to be very motivated for this game.

“They’ve signed and recruited new players, the pitch was awful, the wind was swirling, so it was never going to be a classic, never going to be a real fluent game.

“We’ve dug in, showed a load of character for 85, 86 minutes and then really just one lapse has cost us.

“That’s the frustrating thing as it was like Blackpool all over again.”