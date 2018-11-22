Confidence running high for Bradley thanks to Luton chief’s influence

Town defender Sonny Bradley revealed the huge effect that manager Nathan Jones has had on his confidence this season.

During the recent 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup, Bradley received the ball under pressure inside his own area and rather than boot it away, took it round not one, but two players, before finding right back Jack Stacey.

Play was then transferred upfield and within 30 seconds, Luton were celebrating the lead as Andrew Shinnie scored, with Bradley saying: “Elliot (Lee) fizzed the ball in, I could have just kicked it away to be honest, but it was coming at such a pace, that I backed my ability in the box.

“There was a couple of players around me, I just backed my ability to take a touch round one, then I’d already put myself in that situation, so I had to try and get out of it.

“I had to take another touch, round another, then I got the ball to Jack and I think it was maybe seven or eight passes later, we’ve gone on to score.

“I was really happy with that, and think the manager in the style we play, he gives me confidence to maybe try things like that.

“I won’t be doing it every week. He spoke to me at half time and said if it happens again, just put your foot through it, not in a negative way, but in a safe way.

“As if I tried that five times in a game, it’s only going to take one of them to go wrong and next minute they’re through on goal and probably put it in the back of the net.

“If you go 1-0 down against Wycombe at home, it would have been a very, very sticky game.

“So I was happy with that, happy with the goal and then we’ve gone on to win and move into the next round.