Connolly back in action for Seagulls U23s

Striker Aaron Connolly will make his return for Brighton & Hove Albion U23s when they face Vancouver Whitecaps this evening.

The 19-year-old, who signed on loan for Luton on transfer deadline day, has been out of action since January 14, after suffering a hamstring injury against Liverpool U23s.

Ahead of the game, at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre, which kicks off at 7pm, Connolly tweeted: "Buzzing to be back involved tonight after the injury."

Speaking about his plans the Albion attacker involved at Kenilworth Road, Town chief Mick Harford said earlier this month: "Obviously he will need some match time, so hopefully Brighton will get him some match time in one of their U23 games.

“Then we’ll introduce him to our squad, hopefully that’s the plan.”