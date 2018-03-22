Contract negotiations can wait for Hatters boss

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that contract negotiations have been put to one side for the time being to avoid his players losing focus in their battle for promotion.

Town have a number of the squad who are entering the last few months of their deals, including Alan Sheehan, Scott Cuthbert, Olly Lee and Glen Rea, to name a few.

Full back Dan Potts is another, as he admitted to the News/Gazette he was looking to stay with the club after an excellent campaign in which he has scored seven goals.

Although prepared to wait for the time being, with his team embroiled in a battle for a top three berth, when asked if it was until Luton knew what division they would be in next season, Jones said: “Not necessarily. If you start contract negotiations now it takes the focus away from a lot of people.

“There’s a lot of young ones we wanted to tie down because of certain things and we’ve offered those a while back, but we haven’t entered into negotiations.

"We’ve made our feelings known that we’re going to do that, there’s an initial offer and so on, but if we go into protracted negotiations now it can take away our focus, so we’ll put those to bed now.

“Yes, it would have helped if we’d gone up a league, but it won’t hinder a massive thing about what we do when we move forward.”