Cooper slams referee Swabey over Town’s opener

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper hit out at referee Lee Swabey for giving the corner which led to Town’s first goal during their 2-0 win at the New Lawn on Saturday.

With Hatters putting their hosts under some concerted pressure in the closing stages of the first half, they won three corners in a row, the final one seeing Alan Sheehan combine with Danny Hylton to rifle Luton into a 1-0 lead.

It’s not even a difficult decision and when you see it afterwards, it’s a blatant goal kick and they’ve scored from it. Mark Cooper

However, Cooper felt it shouldn’t have been allowed to happen, saying: “We’re talking about the referee again now every game.

“The first goal it’s a goal kick and he gives a corner. Their fella has headed it out for a goal kick and he’s given a corner, it’s not even a difficult decision and when you see it afterwards, it’s a blatant goal kick and they’ve scored from it, so another big decision for us

side’s first goal.”

However, Cooper did admit that his side only had themselves to blame for the defeat, having not made the most of their opportunities in front of goal.

He added: “We had chances before they scored to be in front.

“Jordan Stephens’s had a one v one, Doidgey (Christian Doidge) had a one v one and we asked real questions of them.

“We took Luton all the way, obviously the second goal kills it for us, they’re down to 10 men and we think ‘right we’ve got a hell of a chance here’, but we gift them a second goal which makes it difficult.

“First half we were really good, we played some really good football, but you’ve got to take your chances when they come.

“They had one sniff there and they go in at half time 1-0 up, they don’t need any help but they get it.

“With the team we had out, we competed really well and fair play.

“I said to them afterwards on the pitch, you’ve got to keep that effort and that drive, then we’ll be fine.”