Cooper: We absolutely murdered Hatters in the second half

Forest Green assistant boss Mark Cooper felt his side ‘absolutely murdered’ the Hatters during the second half of their 3-1 defeat on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 at the break to Danny Hylton’s 50th goal for Luton, Rovers on level terms through Christian Doidge’s predatory finish shortly after the restart.

We’ve come to the team that are getting promoted and absolutely owned it in the second half. Mark Cooper

Whether they ‘murdered’ Town or not is another matter, Doidge going close to a second, as did Reuben Reid with an angled drive, while Reece Brown tested keeper James Shea.

However, Luton went on to triumph through Olly Lee and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s late goals, as a frustrated Cooper, who saw his number one Cameron Belford named as Rovers’ man of the match by the home side’s official website, said: “I thought we absolutely murdered them in the second half, played really well and deserved to get something out of the game.

“Luton were slightly better in the first half but in the second half my players were outstanding and deserved to win the game.

“We’re dominating a game and it looks as though we are going to go on and win it and when you’re at the top of the league you earn that bit of luck.

“They get a ricochet from a blocked cross that rolls to the penalty spot for a tap in and that’s what happened when you’re at the top of the league.

“I’ve said to my players there that you’ve got to earn that bit of luck by being at the top of the league.

“We’ve come to the team that are getting promoted and absolutely owned it in the second half.

“We thought we were in the ascendency, let’s go and try and win it. We put some good players on the pitch.

“Every player that played on that pitch today was outstanding.

“Let’s get one thing right, Luton are a really good team but we outplayed them in the second half today football wise and that’s a big thing for us and we have to carry that forward now.”