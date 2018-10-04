Cornick admits missed chances had weighed on his mind

Town attacker Harry Cornick was thrilled to end his seven month wait for a goal with the opening strike against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The 23-year-old last netted back on February 3 against Exeter, some 18 appearances ago, before he raced clear to beat Addicks keeper Jed Steer.

James Collins then made it 2-1, before Athletic hit back late on to equaliser, but Cornick admitted the barren run had been weighing on his mind somewhat, saying: “It does a little bit, when you have chances, you need to put some away, so I’ve been waiting a while for that one and it’s a big relief.

“Collo’s done well, got his big head on it, flicked it on, fed me in and I’ve scored.

“I’ve been firing a few blanks at the minute, so it was good for me to get my first goal of the season and get my confidence up.

“Sometimes I think to myself, how am I going to hit the back of the net?

“It was good that the one I’ve had a bit of time to think about I’ve missed and the one that just drops to me, you don’t think about, goes in the back of the net.

“Hopefully it will give me the confidence to kick on and score many more this season.

“I’ve had a few chances and I’ve been working on it every day, finishing, so I’m buzzing to get the goal, but we should have won the game in the end.”

Cornick had missed a glorious chance just moments earlier, and when asked whether it had got to him, he said: “Yes, it was a little bit, obviously when you miss a chance you think about it, but only a minute later I get a chance to rectify that and put it away.

“So I was buzzing to get the goal, I just feel sorry for Stace for not getting the assist.”

Team-mate James Collins added: “I’m delighted for H, because he’s been a bit down the last couple of weeks.

“He’s such a good lad and I think I owe him that (assist) as I keep nicking his shower gel, so he can have that one for his shower gel.”

The substitute could have secured the victory himself when racing clear in injury time, but despite being clipped by already booked defender Lewis Page, he stayed on his feet, going on to fire wastefully over the top.

Town chief Nathan Jones stated afterwards he had been disappointed with his side’s game management, and Cornick added: “That could be my fault, but when you’re a striker and you see the goal in front of you, it’s hard not to go for more goals.

“Maybe going into the corner would have been a bit more savvy and the better idea in the end.

“I could have gone down, I think if I’d have gone down it might have been a red card and 90th minute, a few more minutes gone and it’s a free kick to us.

“But I want to score more goals and if I can see the goalie and goal in my sight, I’m going to go for it.

“Whether it’s the right decision or not, it turned out not to be, so we’ll learn from it.

“It was a hell of a game though, at the end of the day a point is not the worst, but when you’re 2-1 up with a few minutes to go, it does feel like a loss at times.”