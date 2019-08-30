Cornick demands Luton don’t show any respect this season

Town can’t afford to show any respect for their opponents in the Championship this season, according to attacker Harry Cornick.

The Hatters will come up against some big name opponents during their league campaign, including Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

They have already faced Cardiff City, twice, and West Bromwich Albion, giving a more than impressive account of themselves in all their matches.

That kind of mentality saw them to a first league win of the season at Barnsley on Saturday, as Cornick said: “I don’t think there’s anything to be feared.

“We can’t fear a league or give too much respect to teams because there’s some quality in this league and they’re going to punish you.

“We need to go into every game thinking we’ve got enough and we deserve to be here from last year.

“So, we need to go in there with no respect for opponents and put them to the sword.

“That’s what we did today, 2-0 after four minutes, and you can’t give any respect to any teams in this league.

“Last year we came here and they were probably the best team in the league, apart from us.

“This year, they’re still a great side but we needed to win and I thought we were brilliant.

Cornick felt his side could have been even more clinical at Oakwell after his goal on the half hour made it 3-0 to the visitors.

He said: “We played really well, carved them open and created chances.

“We’ve got to be more clinical, we’ve got to take our chances and get four or five, rather than letting them come back into the game.

“At 3-1 they could grab another and then it’s backs against the wall. So we need to be more clinical and make sure we get the points.”

Vitally, the Hatters didn’t concede in the opening 10 minutes after half time, something they had done in all of their previous three league games, ensuring there was no immediate Tykes’ fightback.

However, Cornick still wants improvement, adding: “In previous weeks we’ve come out slow and this week we’ve come out a bit better,but we weren’t as good in the second half as we were in the first half.

“We need to keep working on it because there’s going to be times when we’re not 3-0 up and we can’t rest on it. We need to start well.”