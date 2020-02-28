Cornick determined to improve his staying power for Hatters during run-in

Attacker wants to make sure he can last the full 90 minutes

Town attacker Harry Cornick is determined to put the work in to make sure he can last the distance for the Hatters in their bid to stay up this term.

The 24-year-old has featured in all but one of the club’s Championship fixtures this term, but only completed the full 90 minutes on just nine occasions.

It was the same on Saturday as after netting at Charlton Athletic in what was a starring role by Cornick, he was replaced for the final 20 minutes.

He also saw his number called in midweek after a quite magnificent 88 minutes in their 2-1 win over Brentford, once again producing a man of the match display.

Speaking after the weekend defeat, Cornick said: “I missed last week (against Middlesbrough) with a little hamstring injury and today (Saturday) was just fatigue, a little bit of cramp.

“It’s something I need to work on personally as I blow up towards the end of games, and I need to last the 90 minutes and help the team for the whole game

“It’s annoying for me that I had to come off because of my physicality towards the end, because I feel if I can last the 90 minutes I can help the team more, so I’m a bit frustrated by that.”

Cornick had put Town on level terms in the first half at the Valley on Saturday with a confident side-footed finish, but wasn’t taking much consolation from that, saying: “It was a good finish, it’s nice to get on the scoresheet again and keep my personal tally going up.

“I’m happy to get a goal, but the three points was the main thing and I’m gutted we didn’t get that.”

The Hatters continued their fine form at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night by seeing off the promotion-chasing Bees to make it three wins from four on home soil.

Cornick knows they have to keep that kind of record up going into the final 11 matches, starting when Stoke City visit tomorrow adding: “They’re down there as well, so it’s another massive game.

“We went away there and lost 3-0, so we need to turn the tide on that one and win again.

“Any team that comes to Kenilworth Road, we need to think we can pick up three points no matter who it is.

“Then our away games we need to pick up points as well.

"It’s going to be a tough last few games, but we need to pick up points in every game, we know that now.

“Our fixtures coming in, we’ve got a good run in and Kenilworth Road needs to be a fortress for us.

“We need to pick up or points there, that’s going to be massive for us if we want to stay in the league, if we can win our home games.”