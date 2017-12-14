Cornick expected back for Rovers trip

Hatters striker Harry Cornick is expected to be fit for this weekend’s trip to Forest Green Rovers.

The 22-year-old has missed the last three matches with a slight hamstring injury, but should return to the squad on Saturday.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “It was just a little bit too soon for him really (against Notts County) and we didn’t want to rush anyone, especially as he’d had a little bit of a tight hamstring.

“So we didn’t want to force anything and the others had been in good form as well.

“A few of my strikers scored in the Checkatrade game and with James Collins coming back, to put two ones coming back from injury on the bench, it would have been too much of a risk.

“But they’ve had a good weeks training, so they’re ready.”

Whether Cornick or Collins, who came off the bench in the 1-1 draw with the Magpies last weekend, go straight back into the side is another matter though as both Danny Hylton and especially Elliot Lee have impressed in their absence.

Jones continued: “You’ve got Collins, Lee, Cornick, Hylton, they’re all in decent form.

“Neither of my strikers scored in the last game, but before that, Hylton scored, so did Lee, and Collins is just coming back, so we’ve got good options there and we’ll see what we need.”

That only leaves two players missing from Jones’s squad, as he added: “We’re almost full strength, obviously Scott (Cuthbert) and Macca (Alan McCormack) are the only two really missing, but everyone else, we’ve got a full squad to choose from.

“Macca’s a couple of games away, Scott’s a little bit longer than that.

“He’s going to be missing for the medium term which is a blow as he was in good form, but it gives an opportunity for someone else.”